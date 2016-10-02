Story highlights Colombia's referendum will decide if FARC conflict ends

At least 13% of Colombia's registered voters must vote in favor of measure

(CNN) Hours before Colombia's polls open for a vote on whether to ratify the historic FARC peace deal, the Marxist guerrilla group announced it would pay reparations to victims of Latin America's longest-running armed conflict.

Last week, the Colombian government and the rebel group signed a peace treaty to end the 52-year conflict that had rattled the region. The historic deal, which came with a major apology from the rebel group to "all the victims of the conflict," now awaits approval from Colombian voters.

Yes or no?

Colombians will vote Sunday for a referendum in which they must answer "yes" or "no" regarding a single question: "Do you support the final accord to end the conflict and build a stable and lasting peace?"

An approved ballot measure would allow the government to formally end a conflict that has led to more than 220,000 deaths and displaced 5 million people over the life of the conflict. It would also begin the FARC's formal tradition from Marxist rebel group into a left-wing political party with 10 political seats.

