Dog recovering after being hit by hunting arrow

Story highlights

Investigators offering $5,000 reward for information on culprit

(CNN) Someone shot a dog with an arrow in Washington state. And investigators are offering a $5,000 reward for information on the culprit.

Heidi Austin-Root told CNN affiliate KOMO her 2-year old rescue dog, Junior, was hit by an arrow in the woods next to her Eatonville home -- about 60 miles south of Seattle.

"It was definitely a kill shot," Austin-Root said.

Vet says Junior, a 2-year old rescue dog, is expected to make a full recovery from arrow wound - but may have a limp

Junior was rushed to a local vet, who removed the arrow. X-rays show the projectile lodged in his chest -- barely missing his jugular vein. He's expected to make a full recovery, but he may have a limp.

Junior's owner blames illegal bow hunters, who apparently stalk elk in the area.

