Dog recovering after being hit by hunting arrow

Story highlights
- "It was definitely a kill shot," dog's owner says
- Investigators offering $5,000 reward for information on culprit
(CNN)Someone shot a dog with an arrow in Washington state. And investigators are offering a $5,000 reward for information on the culprit.
Heidi Austin-Root told CNN affiliate KOMO her 2-year old rescue dog, Junior, was hit by an arrow in the woods next to her Eatonville home -- about 60 miles south of Seattle.
"It was definitely a kill shot," Austin-Root said.
Junior was rushed to a local vet, who removed the arrow. X-rays show the projectile lodged in his chest -- barely missing his jugular vein. He's expected to make a full recovery, but he may have a limp.
Junior's owner blames illegal bow hunters, who apparently stalk elk in the area.
She said Junior and another family dog may have been scaring away the animals when the shot was fired.
"The poachers had to get close enough. There was no mistaking (the dog) for a deer or anything," Austin-Root said.
The dog's owners and investigators with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife hope the reward will catch those responsible for the attack, the affiliate reported.
State regulations involving unlawful hunting have penalties that include loss of hunting licenses and suspensions of up to 10 years. There are also classifications that make it a misdemeanor or felony crime.