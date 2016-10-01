Story highlights Jacob Hall had been shot in the leg and lost a lot of blood

The teen suspect was already charged with attempted murder

(CNN) A 6-year-old boy wounded during a shooting at a South Carolina elementary school this week has died, his mother said Saturday on Facebook.

Jacob Hall was hit in a femoral artery and a massive blood loss led to a major brain injury. He died Saturday, Renae Hall wrote.

"You are dead to me by God you are my angel and now as I lay here and Watch the Life leave your body it reminds me of how honored I was to have you in my life," she wrote in her post.

The 14-year-old boy suspected of the shooting at Townville Elementary School was charged Friday with three counts of attempted murder. He was also charged with murder in connection with the killing of his father at the family home.

CNN is not naming the accused shooter because he is a minor. His case is being heard in family court, and it is not yet clear whether he will be tried as an adult.

