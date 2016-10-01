Story highlights Jacob was an example of "pure love," his family says in a statement

Jacob Hall had been shot in the leg and lost a lot of blood

The teen suspect was already charged with attempted murder

(CNN) A 6-year-old boy wounded during a shooting at a South Carolina elementary school this week has died, his mother said Saturday.

Jacob Hall was hit in a femoral artery and a massive blood loss led to a major brain injury. He died Saturday, Renae Hall wrote on Facebook.

"You are dead to me by God you are my angel and now as I lay here and Watch the Life leave your body it reminds me of how honored I was to have you in my life," she wrote in her post.

A family statement added thanks to doctors and the community. It said Jacob was an example of "pure love."

"He showed us how to love, laugh and smile even on days we did not want to," Renae and Rodger Hall said. "God gave him to us and he was taken away from us by a senseless act. We know that Jacob has already forgiven this child for what he did to him and his family because that's the kind of child he was."

Read More