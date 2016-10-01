Bees placed on endangered species list -- a first in the US

Story highlights US lists seven bee species as endangered

The species listed are native to Hawaii

(CNN) The United States is on a mission to save some of its busiest workers: bees.

The US Fish and Wildlife Service said it added the yellow-faced bee species to the federal list of endangered species Friday night after years of research concluded they are under threat.

The rule is effective October 31.

Bees pollinate plants producing fruit, nuts and vegetables, and are crucial for the nation's food industry.

This is one of the seven bee species protected under the Endangered Species Act.

