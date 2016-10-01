Scottish boxer Mike Towell dies after bout

Story highlights Towell's opponent Dale Evans says he is devastated by the boxer's death

"I never wanted to see my opponent being stretchered out of the ring," says Evans

London (CNN) A 25-year-old Scottish boxer has died in Glasgow, having been stretchered out of the ring after the fight was halted in the fifth round.

Mike Towell was facing off with Welsh boxer Dale Evans in the British welterweight title final eliminator on Thursday evening.

After the match, Evans tweeted that his thoughts and prayers were with his opponent.

All of my thoughts & prayers are with Mike, family & friends right now. 🙏🏼👊🏽 Celebrations can be put on hold for tonight until we hear more — Dale Evans (@DaleEvans_912) September 29, 2016

But on Friday afternoon, the St. Andrew's Sporting Club confirmed that Towell, from the Scottish city of Dundee, had died but did not specify the cause.

Official: Within the last hour Mike Towell passed away - he will always be in our hearts #RIPIronMike — St Andrew's S.C (@StAndrewsSC) September 30, 2016

In a statement released through the club on Twitter, Evans voiced his sadness over what had happened.

