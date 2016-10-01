Scottish boxer Mike Towell dies after bout

Story highlights
- Towell's opponent Dale Evans says he is devastated by the boxer's death
- "I never wanted to see my opponent being stretchered out of the ring," says Evans
London (CNN)A 25-year-old Scottish boxer has died in Glasgow, having been stretchered out of the ring after the fight was halted in the fifth round.
Mike Towell was facing off with Welsh boxer Dale Evans in the British welterweight title final eliminator on Thursday evening.
After the match, Evans tweeted that his thoughts and prayers were with his opponent.
But on Friday afternoon, the St. Andrew's Sporting Club confirmed that Towell, from the Scottish city of Dundee, had died but did not specify the cause.
In a statement released through the club on Twitter, Evans voiced his sadness over what had happened.
"I am devastated and all my thoughts are with Mike and his family. The ingredients were there for an entertaining fight and it was that, we are both punchers and so sadly for Mike he came out the wrong side," he said.
"He is such a fantastic fighter, you are happy to win but all I wanted to do was get the victory. Not this. I never wanted to see my opponent being stretchered out of the ring.
"Who would ever want that sight? That was so hard for his family and my heart goes out to them."
Towell was taken from the fight venue in an ambulance to a Glasgow hospital, accompanied by his manager and the club's director, according to a club statement posted on Twitter before Towell's death. They and Towell's family spent the night by his bedside.
"We took immediate decision to suspend last night's show in the wake of Mike's contest. All of our thoughts and prayers are with Mike and the Towell family," the statement said.
Boxing fans took to Twitter to pay tribute to Towell, using the hashtag RIPIronMike.
Chris Jenkins, whose Twitter biography says he also is a boxer, said Towell was a "true warrior in and out of the ring."
Another boxer, Anthony Fowler, tweeted, "What a tragedy it is when a man loses his life competing in the sport he loves."