A fact-check of Trump's stump speech

Story highlights Trump delivered at least four falsehoods during his remarks last month

CNN's Jake Tapper will look next week at a stump speech delivered by Clinton

Washington (CNN) In one stump speech last month in Fort Myers, Florida, Donald Trump offered up at least four big whoppers.

That's according to a fact-check from CNN's Jake Tapper, who investigated a set of remarks from September 19 alongside FactCheck.org

The first falsehood: Hillary Clinton would not bring in 620,000 refugees in her first term -- only 55,000 more Syrian refugees, lifting the total to 155,000 for all refugees.

The second: Trump did not publicly oppose the war in Iraq before it began. He was ambivalent about the invasion, at best.

The third: Trump might say that the US "got out of Iraq the wrong way," but he had once said the US should just "declare victory and leave."

