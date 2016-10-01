Obama and 'Final Five' do the splits

Story highlights The young women visited the White House this week

Washington (CNN) President Barack Obama has several months left in office, but in one sense, he's already split.

The US women's gymnastics team visited the White House this week, and Simone Biles documented their visit Saturday by tweeting an image of the President trying his best to stretch along with the five gold medalists.

"Splits on splits on splits with the president," Biles' tweet reads.

splits on splits on splits with the president pic.twitter.com/IHPgaSt63S — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) October 1, 2016

The young women joined fellow US Olympic and Paralympic team members in a visit to the White House this week. There, the administration congratulated the athletes who competed in the 2016 Rio games.

While at the White House, the gymnasts, also known as the "Final Five," did a social media takeover of the White House's official Instagram account.