Obama and 'Final Five' do the splits

Story highlights
- The young women visited the White House this week
- The gymnasts also did a social media takeover of the White House's official Instagram account
Washington (CNN)President Barack Obama has several months left in office, but in one sense, he's already split.
The US women's gymnastics team visited the White House this week, and Simone Biles documented their visit Saturday by tweeting an image of the President trying his best to stretch along with the five gold medalists.
"Splits on splits on splits with the president," Biles' tweet reads.
The young women joined fellow US Olympic and Paralympic team members in a visit to the White House this week. There, the administration congratulated the athletes who competed in the 2016 Rio games.
While at the White House, the gymnasts, also known as the "Final Five," did a social media takeover of the White House's official Instagram account.
"It's a little nervewracking to meet the President of the United States, so we're getting into the zone the only way we know how. #FinalFive #TeamUSA," said one post from their social media takeover.
The White House Instagram account is where the photo of the girls doing the splits alongside Obama first appeared.
Obama took part in a similar photo op after the 2012 Olympic games with gymnast McKayla Maroney, when they both showed off her memorable "not impressed" face.