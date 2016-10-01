Female reporter: Trump called me the c-word

Story highlights Jennifer Lin said she decided to share her story after watching Monday's presidential debate

Her editor corroborated her account

(CNN) A former Philadelphia Inquirer reporter alleged Saturday that Donald Trump called her the c-word back in the 1980s.

Jennifer Lin, who was based in New York, wrote a story about Trump's business dealings in Atlantic City in 1988 when she received a phone call from Trump, she told CNN's Michael Smerconish Saturday.

"The woman said hold for Mr. Trump. And then Mr. Trump began to yell at me. He told me I had s--- for brains. He told me I worked for a s----- newspaper and said what sort of s--- was I writing. I was stunned. He hung up."

Then, Lin claims, Trump called her boss in Philadelphia, where the insults continued.

"He referred to me as the c-word," she said.

