Clinton campaign seizes on Trump cameo in Playboy video

Trump has never shied away from his association with Playboy

New York (CNN) Hillary Clinton's campaign Friday night is seizing on a report surfacing Donald Trump's cameo in a Playboy video 16 years ago.

The 2000 adult video, surfaced by BuzzFeed , features the businessman in a 13-second clip in which he is seen talking to reporters and then purportedly pours a bottle of champagne over a Playboy logo on a limousine. It is not clear that it is Trump pouring the champagne, and a message left with his campaign late Friday was not returned.

Trump has never shied away from his association with Playboy. He appeared on the magazine's cover in 1990 , and that issue is framed and hangs in his office in Trump Tower. But the tape's surfacing comes during a week in which Trump has gone after a former Miss Universe by claiming she has appeared in a sex tape.

Clinton campaign spokesman Nick Merrill jumped at the chance to accuse Trump of hypocrisy.

