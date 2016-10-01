Clinton campaign seizes on Trump cameo in Playboy video

Clinton campaign spokesman Nick Merrill jumped at the chance to accuse Trump of hypocrisy.

"There's been a lot of talk about sex tapes today and in a strange turn of events, only one adult film has emerged today and its star is Donald J. Trump," he said in a statement Friday.

Trump in recent days has attacked Alicia Machado, a 1996 Miss Universe who has accused Trump of making derogatory statements about her weight back in the 1990s. The GOP presidential nominee has responded by claiming she appeared in a sex tape, though his campaign has not provided evidence.

Machado, however, has appeared in a reality TV show in Spain in which she appears to engage in a sex act under the covers with another contestant -- which some tabloids and conservative outlets have pointed to as evidence of a sex tape.