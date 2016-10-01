Clinton campaign seizes on Trump cameo in Playboy video

Story highlights
- In the cameo, Trump purportedly pours a bottle of champagne over a Playboy logo on a limousine
- Trump has never shied away from his association with Playboy
New York (CNN)Hillary Clinton's campaign Friday night is seizing on a report surfacing Donald Trump's cameo in a Playboy video 16 years ago.
The 2000 adult video, surfaced by BuzzFeed, features the businessman in a 13-second clip in which he is seen talking to reporters and then purportedly pours a bottle of champagne over a Playboy logo on a limousine. It is not clear that it is Trump pouring the champagne, and a message left with his campaign late Friday was not returned.
Trump has never shied away from his association with Playboy. He appeared on the magazine's cover in 1990, and that issue is framed and hangs in his office in Trump Tower. But the tape's surfacing comes during a week in which Trump has gone after a former Miss Universe by claiming she has appeared in a sex tape.
Clinton campaign spokesman Nick Merrill jumped at the chance to accuse Trump of hypocrisy.
"There's been a lot of talk about sex tapes today and in a strange turn of events, only one adult film has emerged today and its star is Donald J. Trump," he said in a statement Friday.
Trump in recent days has attacked Alicia Machado, a 1996 Miss Universe who has accused Trump of making derogatory statements about her weight back in the 1990s. The GOP presidential nominee has responded by claiming she appeared in a sex tape, though his campaign has not provided evidence.
Machado, however, has appeared in a reality TV show in Spain in which she appears to engage in a sex act under the covers with another contestant -- which some tabloids and conservative outlets have pointed to as evidence of a sex tape.