Trump brings up Clinton's health, questions if she's 'loyal' to Bill

Manheim, Pennsylvania (CNN) Donald Trump on Saturday evening offered up the surest sign yet that he is returning to the bombastic, bare-knuckle style that defined his primary run as he wrapped up a week that raised fresh concerns about his presidential campaign's viability.

Straying from the prepared remarks on his teleprompter, the Republican nominee reignited his attacks on Hillary Clinton's physical and mental health, arguing that the former secretary of state "could be crazy" and lacks the "stamina" to be president. And just as he is once again drawing attention to former President Bill Clinton's sex scandals, Trump took his political attacks a step further, questioning whether the Democratic nominee is "loyal" to her husband.

Trump's personally charged rhetoric comes as he continues to defend his performance at the first presidential debate last Monday and as he is working to swat away renewed Republican distress over his candidacy after he doubled down on the latest controversy, drawing attention away from his core campaign message.

"She's got bad temperament. She could be crazy. She could actually be crazy," Trump said, turning away from his teleprompters.

That's a revival of the line of attack Trump employed nearly two months ago, when he blasted Clinton as "unbalanced" and "totally unhinged," suggesting she "took a short-circuit in the brain."

