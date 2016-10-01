Breaking News

Why Clinton is struggling to eke out a key victory in North Carolina

By Doug Heye

Updated 1:02 PM ET, Sat October 1, 2016

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump shakes hands with Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton at the first presidential debate on Monday, September 26.
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump shakes hands with Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton at the first presidential debate on Monday, September 26.
NBC&#39;s Lester Holt moderated the debate, which was held at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York.
NBC's Lester Holt moderated the debate, which was held at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York.
The debate took place 43 days before Election Day. There are two more debates scheduled.
The debate took place 43 days before Election Day. There are two more debates scheduled.
Clinton, 68, is the first woman to lead a presidential ticket for one of the major political parties. She has been a U.S. senator and secretary of state.
Clinton, 68, is the first woman to lead a presidential ticket for one of the major political parties. She has been a U.S. senator and secretary of state.
This was the first one-on-one debate for Trump, a billionaire real estate developer and neophyte politician. The 70-year-old has shattered every rule and convention in politics with his stunning presidential campaign.
This was the first one-on-one debate for Trump, a billionaire real estate developer and neophyte politician. The 70-year-old has shattered every rule and convention in politics with his stunning presidential campaign.
Clinton is clinging to a narrow lead in many national polls, but she now has almost no margin of error in the battleground states that will decide who will take the oath of office in January.
Clinton is clinging to a narrow lead in many national polls, but she now has almost no margin of error in the battleground states that will decide who will take the oath of office in January.
Trump has been picking up momentum lately in the polls. CNN&#39;s Poll of Polls finds Clinton and Trump neck-and-neck nationally, with Clinton leading 44%-42%.
Trump has been picking up momentum lately in the polls. CNN's Poll of Polls finds Clinton and Trump neck-and-neck nationally, with Clinton leading 44%-42%.
Clinton answers a question during the debate.
Clinton answers a question during the debate.
The candidates &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/09/26/politics/presidential-debate-hillary-clinton-donald-trump/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;clashed repeatedly&lt;/a&gt; over the economy, tax cuts for the wealthy and ISIS.
The candidates clashed repeatedly over the economy, tax cuts for the wealthy and ISIS.
Trump smiles during the debate.
Trump smiles during the debate.
Clinton smiles during the debate.
Clinton smiles during the debate.
Trump and Clinton shake hands before the start of the debate.
Trump and Clinton shake hands before the start of the debate.
The debate was attracting worldwide interest, with a television audience expected to approach 100 million.
The debate was attracting worldwide interest, with a television audience expected to approach 100 million.
Clinton waves to the crowd after shaking hands with Trump.
Clinton waves to the crowd after shaking hands with Trump.
Trump&#39;s wife, Melania, shakes hands with Clinton&#39;s husband, former U.S. President Bill Clinton.
Trump's wife, Melania, shakes hands with Clinton's husband, former U.S. President Bill Clinton.
From left, in the front row, are Melania Trump; Trump&#39;s daughter Ivanka Trump; Trump&#39;s running mate, Indiana Gov. Mike Pence; Pence&#39;s wife, Karen; retired U.S. Army Gen. Michael Flynn; and former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani.
From left, in the front row, are Melania Trump; Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump; Trump's running mate, Indiana Gov. Mike Pence; Pence's wife, Karen; retired U.S. Army Gen. Michael Flynn; and former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani.
Bill Clinton, sitting next to daughter Chelsea, waves to the audience before the debate.
Bill Clinton, sitting next to daughter Chelsea, waves to the audience before the debate.
The crowd was urged to stay quiet throughout the debate, but there was occasional applause and laughs.
The crowd was urged to stay quiet throughout the debate, but there was occasional applause and laughs.
Trump and Clinton face off in the debate.
Trump and Clinton face off in the debate.
Clinton is seen on television monitors in the media center at Hofstra.
Clinton is seen on television monitors in the media center at Hofstra.
Trump appears on the media center screens.
Trump appears on the media center screens.
Story highlights

  • Doug Heye: "Reluctant Trump" party activists may be big obstacle for GOP candidate
  • For now, North Carolina provides no guarantee of victory for Clinton either, he says

Doug Heye, a CNN political commentator, is a Republican 25-year veteran of politics in Washington and throughout the nation, including three campaigns in his native state of North Carolina. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN)Perhaps no state will be closer than North Carolina. Every poll is neck and neck and hardly a day goes by without a candidate or surrogate visit.

Doug Heye
Doug Heye
In both the 2008 and 2012 elections, North Carolina was the second closest in the nation. President Barack Obama won the state in 2008 and lost it to Mitt Romney four years later.
    Despite this electoral tightness, Hillary Clinton enjoys two clear advantages that, in a normal political year, should push her over the finish line in the Tar Heel state -- organization and demographics.

    Organization

    The long 2008 primary battle forced both Clinton and Obama to campaign hard in North Carolina. Clinton sought to appeal to white conservative Democrats -- the "Jesse-crats" of yore -- more likely to support her in the primary than Obama, winning support of local conservative media, such as the traditionally conservative Dunn Daily Record.
    While Clinton came up short in the Democratic primary in 2008, instead of dismantling, Democratic organizations merged, morphed and evolved with Obama's campaign structures. Organizing for America and state-based liberal grass-roots organizations were associated with the Obama campaign.
    Attorney General pleased NC voter law struck down
    Attorney General pleased NC voter law struck down

    This may help give Clinton a much needed enthusiasm boost, given tensions over House Bill 2 -- the "bathroom bill" -- and "Moral Monday" voting rights protests that have become a fixture at the state Capitol in Raleigh.
    Clinton has more than 30 field offices in the state. Trump is just now working on opening up field offices in North Carolina. The Republican National Committee staff on the ground must overcome Trump's organizational absence. Many GOP candidates, chairs and activists focus on state and local campaigns, not Trump.
    During a recent visit to a North Carolina Republican county headquarters, I saw few Trump materials and no Trump enthusiasm. Signs for insurance commissioner and District Court judge were more prominently displayed than any Trump collateral, an attitude sure to affect voter outreach. At a recent Wake County Republican barbecue, candidate speeches avoided any mention of Trump. For the Trump campaign, party activists who are "Reluctant Trump" may be a bigger obstacle than anything Never Trump.
    The do&#39;s and don&#39;ts of courting Latino voters
    Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/08/26/opinions/ruiz-trump-ramos/index.html&quot;&gt;caused an uproar&lt;/a&gt; Tuesday when he had well-known Univision and Fusion anchor Jorge Ramos &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/08/26/politics/donald-trump-jorge-ramos-megyn-kelly/index.html&quot;&gt;removed&lt;/a&gt; from the room and later called him a &quot;very emotional person&quot; after Ramos failed to yield when Trump wanted to take a question from a different reporter. Click through the gallery to see who gets it and who doesn&#39;t in courting the Latino vote.
    Photos: The do's and don'ts of courting Latino voters
    The do's and don'ts of courting the Latino voteRepublican presidential candidate Donald Trump caused an uproar Tuesday when he had well-known Univision and Fusion anchor Jorge Ramos removed from the room and later called him a "very emotional person" after Ramos failed to yield when Trump wanted to take a question from a different reporter. Click through the gallery to see who gets it and who doesn't in courting the Latino vote.
    There&#39;s a fine line to walk in courting Latino voters; there&#39;s a difference between reaching out and pandering. Former congressman and New York mayoral candidate Anthony Weiner didn&#39;t win any votes when he appeared at a Dominican Day Parade last year wearing bright red pants, a guayabera -- a men&#39;s shirt popular in Latin America -- and running around with a bullhorn.
    The do's and don'ts of courting the Latino voteThere's a fine line to walk in courting Latino voters; there's a difference between reaching out and pandering. Former congressman and New York mayoral candidate Anthony Weiner didn't win any votes when he appeared at a Dominican Day Parade last year wearing bright red pants, a guayabera -- a men's shirt popular in Latin America -- and running around with a bullhorn.
    &lt;strong&gt;Don&#39;t be perceived as a sellout:&lt;/strong&gt; Tea party darling Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida, shown here at the 2012 Republican National Convention, is said to have alienated some Latinos outside his native Florida with positions they consider extreme.
    The do's and don'ts of courting the Latino voteDon't be perceived as a sellout: Tea party darling Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida, shown here at the 2012 Republican National Convention, is said to have alienated some Latinos outside his native Florida with positions they consider extreme.
    &lt;strong&gt;Don&#39;t underestimate immigration as an issue: &lt;/strong&gt;Former Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney missed the inclusiveness memo when he promoted a self-deportation policy unpopular with many Latinos. He&#39;s shown here in Florida, a swing state with a large Latino population, a month before the 2012 presidential election.
    The do's and don'ts of courting the Latino voteDon't underestimate immigration as an issue: Former Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney missed the inclusiveness memo when he promoted a self-deportation policy unpopular with many Latinos. He's shown here in Florida, a swing state with a large Latino population, a month before the 2012 presidential election.
    &lt;strong&gt;Do learn Spanish:&lt;/strong&gt; As a candidate, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio scored points with many Latino voters with his Spanish fluency.
    The do's and don'ts of courting the Latino voteDo learn Spanish: As a candidate, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio scored points with many Latino voters with his Spanish fluency.
    &lt;strong&gt;Do court the Latino vote by listening&lt;/strong&gt;: During his 2013 re-election bid, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie spent a lot of time in communities with large Latino populations. He won 51% of the Latino vote, which traditionally tends to vote Democratic.
    The do's and don'ts of courting the Latino voteDo court the Latino vote by listening: During his 2013 re-election bid, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie spent a lot of time in communities with large Latino populations. He won 51% of the Latino vote, which traditionally tends to vote Democratic.
    &lt;strong&gt;Don&#39;t fake it:&lt;/strong&gt; California Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Donnelly and the Latina actress he featured in a controversial campaign ad only managed to get an onslaught of criticism from the Latino community.
    The do's and don'ts of courting the Latino voteDon't fake it: California Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Donnelly and the Latina actress he featured in a controversial campaign ad only managed to get an onslaught of criticism from the Latino community.
    &lt;strong&gt;Do genuinely try to relate:&lt;/strong&gt; Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, a Republican turned independent, could barely speak a lick of Spanish, but his oftentimes hilarious attempts endeared him to the city&#39;s Spanish-speaking residents. He&#39;s shown here at the Puerto Rican Day Parade on June 10, 2012.
    The do's and don'ts of courting the Latino voteDo genuinely try to relate: Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, a Republican turned independent, could barely speak a lick of Spanish, but his oftentimes hilarious attempts endeared him to the city's Spanish-speaking residents. He's shown here at the Puerto Rican Day Parade on June 10, 2012.
    Meanwhile, absentee ballots are already being mailed out in the state, and, as The Associated Press is reporting, "earliest numbers from advance voting for president show initial strength" for Clinton, assuming that the Democrats who requested ballots have voted for her. This is in no small part due to her campaign's ability to find, target and contact potential absentee voters -- and get them to return those ballots. Trump lacks this ability, which should help Clinton run up the score on him before Election Day.

    Demographics

    North Carolina is a changing, growing state.
    I&#39;m black and I&#39;m afraid of black men
    I'm black and I'm afraid of black men
    For generations, campaigns battled over the eastern part of the state, which, while growing in some areas, pales in comparison to suburban areas outside cities including Charlotte, Raleigh and Winston-Salem. These suburban areas -- such as Cary, which some call "Containment Area of Relocated Yankees" -- continue to grow in size and importance.
    In these growing areas, many of these voters are new to the state and, even if Republican, uncomfortable with the direction the GOP Legislature has taken in the past few years.
    Polls show Clinton leading in three swing states
    Polls show Clinton leading in three swing states

    But it's not merely the migration from Northern voters. Forsyth, Mecklenburg, Orange and Wake counties, which make up almost 25% of the state's population, have seen nearly 50% of new voter registration since Labor Day.
    Some of this may be due to the counties being home to colleges such as the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, North Carolina State University and Wake Forest University, where returning students are registering to vote. Those counties are also home to some of the state's 11 historically black colleges and universities, such as Johnson C. Smith University, Shaw University and Winston-Salem State University.
    Clinton, show us the real you
    Hillary Clinton, show us the real you
    Young voters have not been a strong suit for Clinton, but African-Americans have. The Elon poll shows Clinton receiving 98% of North Carolina African-American voters -- and historically black colleges were virtual turnout machines for Obama. And recent racially charged comments by Trump supporters, including US Rep. Robert Pittenger of Charlotte (for which he later apologized), further hurts any Republican efforts to gain African-American votes.
    The African-American percentage of the state's population has seen a small increase since 2008, but the Hispanic population has grown by nearly 20%, changing the makeup of some areas as it has grown. One is as likely to see Hispanic storefronts downtown (Tienda El Centro and La Jalisco, to name but two) in Siler City, a town so linked to "Andy Griffith Show" lore that Frances Bavier -- aka Aunt Bee -- relocated there post-retirement, than any reminder of Mayberry.
    Black voters need allies, including the president, to protect lives of people like Terence Crutcher
    Opinion: Is Obama right on black voters' role?
    But if women are the cornerstone demographic for a Clinton win nationally, nowhere may that be more true than North Carolina. Fifty-six percent of all North Carolina voters in 2012 were women, the highest total of any state with exit polling. Romney received 49% of the women vote in 2012 despite his "binders full of women" comment and the Obama campaign's aggressive targeting of single women.
    Will those same voters find Trump's treatment of Clinton during Monday's debate as merely aggressive, or as overbearing? An early indicator, a Washington Post focus group in Cary, showed Trump did not fare well.
    Trump's misogynistic comments and Clinton's potential to serve as the first female president mean the mailboxes, airwaves and smartphones of women in North Carolina are already being flooded with pro-Clinton/anti-Trump messages. The debate should only increase their importance to the Clinton campaign.
    All of these factors should spell a somewhat comfortable victory for Clinton, something neither her husband nor Obama accomplished. And yet she is still struggling to keep her head above water in the state.
    Some of this is understandable -- Clinton is not personally popular and voters in the state find her as untrustworthy as voters throughout the nation. Undecided North Carolinians who favor the current direction of the country view Clinton overwhelmingly unfavorably. Military voters and veterans -- North Carolina ranks third in active duty military personnel and eighth in military veteran population -- view Hillary Clinton with the same suspicion as they viewed her husband.
    Forget &#39;stop and frisk&#39;: We need national standards on use of deadly force
    No national standard for cops means black skin equals "bad dude" (Opinion)
    And if Trump is partially playing from Clinton's 2008 playbook to win North Carolina -- which involved appealing to white conservative voters and focusing more on conservative media -- his campaign must know there are less of those voters than eight years ago. It may be a coalition that can still win, but with a slim margin for error.
    Given the closeness of the state the past two times and the closeness of the race as a whole (we are seriously talking about a 269-269 tie scenario), North Carolina may be what flips it. It's a must win for both candidates.
    North Carolina should be moving in Clinton's direction and Democrats have every reason to be optimistic about future races in the state. For now, however, Tobacco Road provides no guarantee of victory.