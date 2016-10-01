Who is responsible for fixing race relations in America?

Story highlights Gene Seymour: We need to talk about things that make us uncomfortable in dialogue on race relations

(CNN) Among the results of the recent deadly police shootings in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Charlotte, North Carolina, is the additional jolt of grim reality enhancing the rap artist T.I.'s video of his "War Zone," which depicts scenes of excessive, at times deadly police force used against unarmed citizens and other incidents of harassment. The blunt, brutal twist is that racial roles are reversed to show the police as black and the victims as white.

It's a provocative approach that has people talking. Which is good: We have a lot to talk about in this country when it comes to race. Maybe that's why so many of us try to avoid what we continue to euphemize as "our ongoing national dialogue." And when we can't avoid it, we try to keep it contained within boundaries familiar and safe -- in other words, terms we can live with, guaranteeing that what we believe -- whether "we" are black or white -- will always be validated.

Guess what? That gets us exactly nowhere.

As long as this "dialogue" spins around in a cul-de-sac of accepted wisdom, recycled bromides and, worse, unyielding biases, the conversation, which everybody from the President on down insists is crucial to our survival as a democracy, will forever chase its own tail. The Black Lives Matter movement and what protesters believe to be a lack of legal and moral accountability in excessive police force against unarmed black citizens seem at this writing to have placed Americans of all ethnic, religious and racial persuasions in locked positions, where some refuse to look away and others can't do anything but.

To break that cycle, we're going to have to expand our capacity for reason and imagination. We need to stare at things that make us uncomfortable and take our time before dismissing them outright. If we're still uncomfortable ... well, then we're going to have to talk it out. And keep talking, even though it likely won't make us feel any better.

