Syria: Aleppo hospital hit again as crisis worsens

By Jomana Karadsheh and Laura Smith-Spark, CNN

Updated 8:20 AM ET, Sat October 1, 2016

Story highlights

  • One of Aleppo's main hospitals is hit again as regime forces pound city's eastern districts
  • Activists report dozens more deaths across the besieged Syrian city

(CNN)One of the main hospitals in the besieged Syrian city of Aleppo was reportedly struck Saturday for the second time in four days as regime forces backed by Russia bombard rebel-held areas.

The M10 hospital was hit by two barrel bombs, two cluster bombs and at least one rocket, Adham Sahloul, a spokesman for the Syrian American Medical Society, told CNN.
    The hospital, which Sahloul's group supports, had just reopened to offer basic emergency care Friday, he said, following an airstrike two days earlier that had shut down the facility, including its desperately needed intensive care unit. The city's M2 hospital was put out of service after also being hit Wednesday.
    On Friday alone, the M10 hospital saw 84 cases, including 22 children, Sahloul said. Sixteen of those died, including five children.
    Aleppo's medical services are under appalling pressure. About 30 doctors remain in eastern Aleppo, Sahloul said, for a population of some 300,000 at a time of urgent need.
    More than 450 people have been killed since a US-Russia brokered ceasefire collapsed September 22, he said. Most in the city's eastern districts also lack access to clean water following infrastructure damage from shelling and bombing, he added.
    Aleppo saw more aerial bombardments and clashes Saturday following the deaths of 36 people the day before, UK-monitoring group Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
    At least 20 people, including six children, were killed then in airstrikes on neighborhoods of rebel-held eastern Aleppo, the group reported.
    Separately, at least 16 people, including women and children, were killed Friday in shelling by rebel forces on regime-held parts of western Aleppo, it said.
    The state-run Syrian Arab News Agency, or SANA, said 13 people died Friday in Aleppo due to "terrorist rocket attacks."
    Rebel-held districts of Aleppo have suffered intense aerial bombardment by Syrian and Russian warplanes for more than a week, while the Assad regime prepares to take the northern city.
    Activists: 3,800 Syrian civilians killed in a year of Russian airstrikes

    Violent clashes

    Regime forces shelled areas of Aleppo's Old City on Saturday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said. Regime forces and rebel fighters also engaged in violent clashes in the neighborhoods of Bustan al-Basha and Sheikh Khodr.
    A Syrian family leaves the area following a reported airstrike on Friday, September 23, in rebel-held east Aleppo. Following the airstrike, recovery teams from Syria Civil Defense, known as the White Helmets, began working to free the trapped and recover the dead, including small children.
    This photo was released by the volunteer group Syria Civil Defense of the bodies of a man, with his knee pulled up near his face, and a child covered in dust after they were killed in the airstrike.
    The volunteers work to recover the bodies the man and child.
    A Syrian man carries the body of his nephew, recovered from the rubble.
    The volunteers remove an infant&#39;s body from the destroyed building.
    A Syrian woman carries the body of her infant after he was recovered.
    The activist group Aleppo Media Center said at least one person was killed and several wounded Saturday in airstrikes by helicopters in eastern Aleppo's Al-Sakhour neighborhood.
    The group also reported artillery shelling by regime forces.
    SANA, quoting a police official, reported that at least 13 people were injured in rocket fire in the al-Maydan residential neighborhood in regime-held western Aleppo.
    Kerry in leaked audio: 'I lost the argument' on Syria
    Meanwhile, an estimated 10,000 Syrian-led troops have gathered in advance of what is believed to be perhaps a final ground assault by Syrian forces against rebels in Aleppo.
    The past week's assault on rebel-held areas of the key city involved some of the worst violence since the start of the war in 2011.