Syria: Aleppo hospital hit again as crisis worsens

Story highlights One of Aleppo's main hospitals is hit again as regime forces pound city's eastern districts

Activists report dozens more deaths across the besieged Syrian city

(CNN) One of the main hospitals in the besieged Syrian city of Aleppo was reportedly struck Saturday for the second time in four days as regime forces backed by Russia bombard rebel-held areas.

The M10 hospital was hit by two barrel bombs, two cluster bombs and at least one rocket, Adham Sahloul, a spokesman for the Syrian American Medical Society, told CNN.

The hospital, which Sahloul's group supports, had just reopened to offer basic emergency care Friday, he said, following an airstrike two days earlier that had shut down the facility, including its desperately needed intensive care unit. The city's M2 hospital was put out of service after also being hit Wednesday.

JUST WATCHED Former Russian FM: Moscow not interested in Syria talks Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Former Russian FM: Moscow not interested in Syria talks 10:56

On Friday alone, the M10 hospital saw 84 cases, including 22 children, Sahloul said. Sixteen of those died, including five children.

Aleppo's medical services are under appalling pressure. About 30 doctors remain in eastern Aleppo, Sahloul said, for a population of some 300,000 at a time of urgent need.

Read More