Sammy's Milk baby food recalled over bacteria fears

(CNN) Sammy's Milk baby food is being recalled over concerns it may contain potentially deadly bacteria and inadequate levels of iron.

Graceleigh Inc. said its recall of Sammy's Milk baby food follows a federal finding the product had not been manufactured in compliance with infant formula regulations or tested for the Cronobacter bacteria

Cronobacter can cause severe and sometimes fatal blood infections or meningitis, the company said . It said no illnesses had been reported.

Graceleigh said the product met the Food and Drug Administration's minimum requirement for iron content but did not carry a warning that supplementation could be necessary.

The product, with expiration dates of November 2016 to August 2018, should not be consumed, the company said, and customers should return it to the place of purchase for a refund.

