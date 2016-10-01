Sammy's Milk baby food recalled over bacteria fears

Story highlights The product should be returned to seller for a refund

(CNN) A baby food is being recalled over concerns it may contain a potentially deadly bacteria and may not provide infants with adequate levels of iron.

Graceleigh Inc says its recall of Sammy's Milk baby food follows a federal finding that the product had not been manufactured in compliance with infant formula regulations or tested for the Cronobacter bacteria.

Cronobacter can cause severe and sometimes fatal blood infections or meningitis, the company said in a statement . It said no illnesses had been reported so far.

While the baby food met the Food and Drug Administration's minimum requirement for iron content, it did not carry a warning that supplementation could be necessary, Graceleigh said.

The product, with expiration dates of 11/2016 to 0/2018, should not be consumed and customers should return it to the place of purchase for a refund, the company said.

