(CNN) US Ryder Cup captain Davis Love III must have been fearing a collapse of Medinah-esque proportions as a 4-0 advantage held early Friday dissolved into 6½ - 6½ tie as dusk began to settle at Hazeltine Saturday.

Love, after all, was the man who oversaw a dramatic US collapse on the fateful Illinois golf course in 2012 as Europe overcame a four point deficit to claim a remarkable final day victory.

Yet just when it looked like the Europeans were slipping into gear Saturday, led from the front by a chest-pumping Rory McIlroy and rookie Thomas Pieters, the Americans stepped on the pedal to once again move into a commanding lead to the delight of a boisterous home crowd.

Wins in the final three fourballs of day two means the US will head into Sunday's singles leading 9½ - 6½ as they seek to win the biannual golf event for the first time since 2008 and for only the fifth time in the last 31 years.

"After that 4-0start we might have thought a little ahead of the game," Love told broadcaster Sky Sports. "But we're in good position. "

