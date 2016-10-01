Breaking News

Ryder Cup: US takes control on day two at Hazeltine

Updated 9:03 PM ET, Sat October 1, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Matt Kuchar of the United States celebrates after sinking a putt on the 13th green during afternoon fourball matches of the 2016 Ryder Cup.
Photos: 2016 Ryder Cup Day 2
Matt Kuchar of the United States celebrates after sinking a putt on the 13th green during afternoon fourball matches of the 2016 Ryder Cup.
Hide Caption
1 of 19
Rickie Fowler of the United States hits off the first tee during morning foursome matches of the 2016 Ryder Cup at Hazeltine National Golf Club on October 1 in Chaska, Minnesota.
Photos: 2016 Ryder Cup Day 2
Rickie Fowler of the United States hits off the first tee during morning foursome matches of the 2016 Ryder Cup at Hazeltine National Golf Club on October 1 in Chaska, Minnesota.
Hide Caption
2 of 19
Rickie Fowler of USA plays his second shot out of the bunker on the third hole.
Photos: 2016 Ryder Cup Day 2
Rickie Fowler of USA plays his second shot out of the bunker on the third hole.
Hide Caption
3 of 19
Brandt Snedeker and Brooks Koepka of the United States walk across the bridge on the seventh hole with their caddies.
Photos: 2016 Ryder Cup Day 2
Brandt Snedeker and Brooks Koepka of the United States walk across the bridge on the seventh hole with their caddies.
Hide Caption
4 of 19
Jimmy Walker of the United States hits out of a bunker on the first hole.
Photos: 2016 Ryder Cup Day 2
Jimmy Walker of the United States hits out of a bunker on the first hole.
Hide Caption
5 of 19
Matt Fitzpatrick of Europe reacts to a missed putt on the 12th green.
Photos: 2016 Ryder Cup Day 2
Matt Fitzpatrick of Europe reacts to a missed putt on the 12th green.
Hide Caption
6 of 19
Brandt Snedeker of the United States celebrates after a putt on the 13th green.
Photos: 2016 Ryder Cup Day 2
Brandt Snedeker of the United States celebrates after a putt on the 13th green.
Hide Caption
7 of 19
Rafa Cabrera Bello and Sergio Garcia of Europe line up a putt on the 7th green.
Photos: 2016 Ryder Cup Day 2
Rafa Cabrera Bello and Sergio Garcia of Europe line up a putt on the 7th green.
Hide Caption
8 of 19
Rory McIlroy of Europe hits off the range during morning foursome matches.
Photos: 2016 Ryder Cup Day 2
Rory McIlroy of Europe hits off the range during morning foursome matches.
Hide Caption
9 of 19
Sergio Garcia and Rafa Cabrera Bello of Europe react to a putt on the 5th green.
Photos: 2016 Ryder Cup Day 2
Sergio Garcia and Rafa Cabrera Bello of Europe react to a putt on the 5th green.
Hide Caption
10 of 19
Jordan Spieth of the United States reacts to a missed putt on the 17th green.
Photos: 2016 Ryder Cup Day 2
Jordan Spieth of the United States reacts to a missed putt on the 17th green.
Hide Caption
11 of 19
Actor and Comedian Bill Murray watches the Saturday morning foursomes matches.
Photos: 2016 Ryder Cup Day 2
Actor and Comedian Bill Murray watches the Saturday morning foursomes matches.
Hide Caption
12 of 19
Sergio Garcia of Europe reacts after sinking a putt on the 17th hole.
Photos: 2016 Ryder Cup Day 2
Sergio Garcia of Europe reacts after sinking a putt on the 17th hole.
Hide Caption
13 of 19
USA&#39;s Jordan Spieth reacts as he misses a birdie putt and loses a stroke on the 17th green.
Photos: 2016 Ryder Cup Day 2
USA's Jordan Spieth reacts as he misses a birdie putt and loses a stroke on the 17th green.
Hide Caption
14 of 19
Rory McIlroy reacts after a putt on the tenth green during afternoon fourball matches.
Photos: 2016 Ryder Cup Day 2
Rory McIlroy reacts after a putt on the tenth green during afternoon fourball matches.
Hide Caption
15 of 19
Ryan Moore of the United States reacts to a missed putt on the fourth green during afternoon fourball matches.
Photos: 2016 Ryder Cup Day 2
Ryan Moore of the United States reacts to a missed putt on the fourth green during afternoon fourball matches.
Hide Caption
16 of 19
Jordan Spieth and Patrick Reed of the United States celebrate Patrick&#39;s shot on the sixth hole during the fourball matches for the 41st Ryder Cup at Hazeltine National Golf Course on October 1.
Photos: 2016 Ryder Cup Day 2
Jordan Spieth and Patrick Reed of the United States celebrate Patrick's shot on the sixth hole during the fourball matches for the 41st Ryder Cup at Hazeltine National Golf Course on October 1.
Hide Caption
17 of 19
Europe&#39;s Lee Westwood reacts to a shot on the 15th hole during a four-ball match at the Ryder Cup golf tournament Saturday, October 1 at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minnesota.
Photos: 2016 Ryder Cup Day 2
Europe's Lee Westwood reacts to a shot on the 15th hole during a four-ball match at the Ryder Cup golf tournament Saturday, October 1 at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minnesota.
Hide Caption
18 of 19
Phil Mickelson and Matt Kuchar of the United States react on the tenth green during afternoon fourball matches of the 2016 Ryder Cup at Hazeltine National Golf Club on October 1.
Photos: 2016 Ryder Cup Day 2
Phil Mickelson and Matt Kuchar of the United States react on the tenth green during afternoon fourball matches of the 2016 Ryder Cup at Hazeltine National Golf Club on October 1.
Hide Caption
19 of 19
Matt Kuchar day two ryder cup12 ryder cup day 2 100102 Ryder Cup day 2 1001 RESTRICTED03 Ryder Cup day 2 100104 Ryder Cup day 2 100105 Ryder Cup day 2 100106 Ryder Cup day 2 100107 Ryder Cup day 2 100108 Ryder Cup day 2 100109 Ryder Cup day 2 1001 RESTRICTED11 Ryder Cup day 2 100115 ryder cup day 2 100113 ryder cup day 2 100114 ryder cup day 2 100117 ryder cup day 2 100116 ryder cup day 2 100118 ryder cup day 2 1001 RESTRICTED21 Ryder Cup day 2 100120 ryder cup day 2 1001

Story highlights

  • US leads Europe 9½ - 6½ at end of day two
  • Europe had tied at 6½ - 6½ before US surged clear
  • US captain Davis Love III says team has bonded

(CNN)US Ryder Cup captain Davis Love III must have been fearing a collapse of Medinah-esque proportions as a 4-0 advantage held early Friday dissolved into 6½ - 6½ tie as dusk began to settle at Hazeltine Saturday.

Love, after all, was the man who oversaw a dramatic US collapse on the fateful Illinois golf course in 2012 as Europe overcame a four point deficit to claim a remarkable final day victory.
    Yet just when it looked like the Europeans were slipping into gear Saturday, led from the front by a chest-pumping Rory McIlroy and rookie Thomas Pieters, the Americans stepped on the pedal to once again move into a commanding lead to the delight of a boisterous home crowd.
    Ryder Cup 2016: Fan heckles Rory McIlroy, sinks $100 putt
    Ryder Cup: Heckler sinks $100 putt
    Wins in the final three fourballs of day two means the US will head into Sunday's singles leading 9½ - 6½ as they seek to win the biannual golf event for the first time since 2008 and for only the fifth time in the last 31 years.
    "After that 4-0start we might have thought a little ahead of the game," Love told broadcaster Sky Sports. "But we're in good position. "
    Read More
    Read: Team Europe's secret 15th man
    "We always get criticized that we don't bond as a team and we don't have enough passion ... but this time we have taken it personally.
    "We have to be focused for one more day," he added.

    US steps up

    Europe had moved to within a single point after a strong morning in the foursome matches.
    And matters were soon leveled when McIlroy and Pieters comfortably saw off the challenge of Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson as the afternoon session edged towards its conclusion.
    But the gauntlet was picked up by Patrick Reed, who challenged McIlroy in the chest-pounding stakes, and Jordan Spieth as they saw of the dangerous European fourball pairing of Justin Rose and Henrik Stenson 2&1.
    Ryder Cup: Day one
    ryder cup day one wrap snell intv_00011625

      JUST WATCHED

      Ryder Cup: Day one

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Ryder Cup: Day one 01:54
    Veteran pairing Phil Mickelson and Matt Kuchar beat Martin Kaymer and Sergio Garcia by the same scoreline while JB Holmes and Ryan Moore edged out Lee Westwood and Danny Willett on the last.
    Some within the European set-up felt the excitable US crowd was becoming too involved in the spectacle.
    Reports suggested McIlroy had requested one particularly unruly spectator be removed while vice-captain Ian Poulter tweeted that the US players were "embarrassed" by the behavior of their fans.
    Yet that was not something immediately addressed by European captain, Darren Clarke.
    "Obviously (we're) disappointed with this afternoon's result," Clarke told Sky Sports. "We hung in there this morning and got back close again and then we had a few chances today to get something but the American guys played very well."
    "We're going to have to work hard now tomorrow. It's been done before from a worse position but we have a big task ahead of us. The guys are capable of doing it."
    Ryder Cup 2016: Danny Willett apologizes for brother&#39;s US fans rant
    Danny Willett apologizes for brother's Ryder Cup rant
    It was, of course, "done before" four years ago at Medinah Country Club where Clarke was one of Jose Maria Olazabal's vice-captains.
    But if Europe is to turn things around Sunday, it will have to do so with four players who have yet to contribute a point or even a half point at Hazeltine.

    European morning

    Europe had started day two with hopes of continuing the momentum that had belatedly built up on Friday afternoon to reduce the early deficit to a far more respectable 5-3.
    And it was first on the board with McIlroy and Pieters seeing off Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler 4&2 to cut the deficit to a solitary point.
    The US regained its two point advantage soon after as Brandt Snedeker and Brooks Koepka got the better of Henrik Stenson and Matt Fitzpatrick 3&2, but that differential didn't last long.
    Ryder Cup 2016: Keep up with the Joneses at Hazeltine
    Ryder Cup 2016: Keep up with the Joneses at Hazeltine
    Justin Rose and Chris Wood held off a late charge from Zach Johnson and Jimmy Walker to notch another point before a remarkable comeback from Sergio Garcia and Rafael Cabrera-Bello ensured their match with Jordan Spieth and Patrick Reed ended all square.
    The US pair were four up after 12 holes but the Spanish duo engineered an unlikely turnaround to get the scores back to all square after 18 and leave the teams finely poised 6½ - 5½.
    Read: Fan who sunk $100 Ryder Cup putt speaks
    The US may still have held the lead as the fourballs began but it certainly felt like the big mo was with Team Europe.
    Within a few hours that had firmly switched back to the US.