(CNN) This time last week, Carlo Ancelotti was able to boast a perfect start to his time in Germany as Bayern Munich coach.

With a DFL Supercup title in the bag, five league victories on the spin and a hammering dished out to FC Rostov in the Champions League, there seemed little that could ruffle the Italian coach.

But defeat to Atletico Madrid in Europe midweek was followed by a disappointing 1-1 draw at home to Bundesliga rivals FC Cologne Saturday.

Joshua Kimmich opened the scoring for Ancelotti's men shortly before halftime against Cologne but Anthony Modeste's equalizer just after the hour mark ensured the spoils would be shared in Bavaria.

