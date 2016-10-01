Man tries to attack Moscow synagogue; guard injured

Story highlights Armed man detained after trying to enter synagogue with gas canister

Injured security guard has been hospitalized, police say

(CNN) An armed man carrying a gas canister attempted to barge into a Moscow synagogue Saturday and wounded a security guard who tried to impede him from entering the building, police told CNN.

The man has been detained, and the security guard has been hospitalized, police said.

According to a security source, cited by state media, the man threatened to torch the Moscow Choral Synagogue

A motive is not yet known, and authorities haven't said whether the suspect is connected to a group.

The attack took place on the Jewish Sabbath, which falls on Saturday, and occurred a day before Rosh Hashana , the Jewish New Year, which starts Sunday evening.

