India relocates 10,000 from around Kashmir as tensions rise

Srinagar, Indian-administered Kashmir (CNN) India relocated more than 10,000 people from around the disputed border area of Kashmir as tensions with Pakistan continue to escalate.

The two nations exchanged gunfire Saturday morning, with each side accusing the other of provocation, as tensions rose yet again between the two nuclear neighbors.

Simrandeep Singh, magistrate of Jammu District in India, accused Pakistani troops of firing across the Line of Control in two separate incidents. There were no fatalities, according to Singh.

The Line of Control divides Indian and Pakistani-controlled parts of Kashmir.

"We have set up 47 camps to accommodate those migrating from the border areas," he said.

