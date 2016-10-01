5 Afghan soldiers killed by friendly fire, ministry says

Story highlights Rocket fired in wrong direction, Afghan Defense Ministry says

Afghan military has conducted operations targeting insurgents in western region

Kabul, Afghanistan (CNN) Five Afghan National Army officers were killed Friday night in an errant airstrike carried out by the Afghan air force, a Defense Ministry spokesman said.

Air force officers fired a rocket in the wrong direction, according to ministry spokesman Dawlat Waziri.

It happened in the Bala Blok District of Farah province in western Afghanistan. The Defense Ministry is investigating.

Western Afghanistan has seen increased violence recently.

In August, six tourists from the United States, Britain and Germany were injured when a rocket struck their vans while traveling in Herat province, according to an Afghan National Army spokesman. An Afghan driver also was injured.

