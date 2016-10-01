Hurricane Matthew churns toward Jamaica, Haiti

Story highlights Hurricane watches issued for Jamaica, Haiti

Flash flooding, heavy rain predicted

(CNN) Jamaicans and Haitians braced for Hurricane Matthew as the powerful Category 4 storm barreled toward their countries, forecasters said Saturday.

The storm is expected to smack the two countries Monday, but residents should be feeling its effects by Sunday.

Matthew may slam Cuba, the Bahamas and South Florida later next week, forecasters said.

Residents in South Florida have "the luxury of time," said Rick Knabb, director of the National Hurricane Center in Miami. But he urged people to use it to prepare and buy supplies.

Weather models currently have Matthew possibly scraping the southern part of the state.

