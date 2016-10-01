Hurricane Matthew roars toward Jamaica as Category 5

Story highlights Hurricane Matthew strengthened to a Category 5 overnight

It is the Atlantic's strongest hurricane since Felix in 2007

(CNN) The most powerful hurricane in the Atlantic in nearly a decade churned across the Caribbean -- threatening Jamaica, Cuba, Haiti and the Bahamas.

Hurricane Matthew strengthened into a Category 5 late Friday, becoming the strongest hurricane in the Atlantic Ocean since Felix in 2007, the National Weather Service said.

Matthew had maximum sustained winds of 160 mph (260 km/h) by early Saturday.

"Many land areas are at least threatened by the system," said Rick Knabb, director of the National Hurricane Center. "Hurricane hunters are going to be flying in and out of Matthew for days to come."

'Luxury of time'

