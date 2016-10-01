Hurricane Matthew weakens as it churns toward Jamaica

Story highlights Hurricane Matthew downgraded to a Category 4

Before that, it was a Category 5 -- Atlantic's strongest hurricane since 2007

(CNN) Hurricane Matthew weakened as it churned across the Caribbean -- threatening Jamaica, Cuba, Haiti and the Bahamas.

Matthew strengthened into a Category 5 late Friday, becoming the strongest hurricane in the Atlantic Ocean since Felix in 2007, the National Weather Service said.

However, by early Saturday, it had downgraded to a Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 155 mph (250 km/h).

"Many land areas are at least threatened by the system," said Rick Knabb, director of the National Hurricane Center. "Hurricane hunters are going to be flying in and out of Matthew for days to come."

'Luxury of time'

