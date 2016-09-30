There's a black moon on the horizon

Story highlights A black moon refers to the second new moon occurring in a single month

It will rise Friday in North and South America

A black moon is essentially the opposite of a blue moon

(CNN) You've probably heard of a "blue moon," or at least its popular-culture definition that indicates a rare occurrence. But have you heard of its similarly rare, but darker sibling, the black moon?

The extraterrestrial treat will occur this Friday, the final day of September, for those in the Western Hemisphere (North and South America).

Blue and black Moons do not refer to the actual color of the moon (though in the case of the black Moon it is somewhat accurate), but rather the overlapping that occurs in the lunar cycle during a single calendar month, which occurs fairly infrequently.

This overlap occurs because lunar cycles (or lunar months) are slightly shorter than calendar months. A lunar cycle (from new moon to new moon) takes roughly 29.5 days, while a calendar is generally 30 or 31 days, which causes the moon phases to shift by about 1 day in each successive month.

As a result of this shift, once in a while we get a month with two full moons (the second of which is referred to as a blue moon) or two new moons (the second of which is referred to as a black moon). So a black moon is essentially the opposite of a blue moon.

