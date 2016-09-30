Story highlights Betty Shelby is accused of shooting an unarmed man

Her attorney has said she feared Terence Crutcher was reaching for a gun

(CNN) Tulsa police officer Betty Shelby, charged with felony manslaughter in the shooting death of an unarmed man earlier this month, appeared in court Friday and pleaded not guilty through an attorney.

According to CNN affiliate KTUL , the family of Terence Crutcher, the man killed by Shelby, was in the courtroom.

Police Officer Betty Shelby has been charged with felony manslaughter.

"Today was just the first step toward the justice that we want for Terence and his family, and we look forward to the next court hearing to continue to move forward in this process," attorney Demario Solomon-Simmons told the Tulsa-based station.

The case drew national attention after police released videos showing Crutcher walking on the road with his arms in the air before the shooting. He returned to his SUV, which was stopped in the middle of the road, and was next to the driver's door when he was shot.

No weapon was found.

