Statement from Geoff Marcy's attorney

This statement is the response from Geoff Marcy's attorney. Read Sara Ganim's report on harassment in the field of astronomy here.

(CNN) 1. Regarding Dr. Sarah Ballard's remarks:

In 2005, a private conversation occurred between Geoff Marcy and Sarah Ballard. Dr. Ballard was seeking advice regarding personal matters, including a romantic relationship in which she was involved. When Dr. Ballard expressed distress about these subjects, Dr. Marcy briefly touched her on the back of her neck as a gesture of support. When interviewed about the matter by U.C. Berkeley investigators, Dr. Ballard herself noted that the gesture was consistent with Dr. Marcy being supportive and was "apropos of our discussion about my new relationship, which was bumpy at the time." At no time during their joint tenure at U.C. Berkeley, nor at any point since, did any conversation between Dr. Marcy and Dr. Ballard include a discussion or proposal of a sexual relationship between them, nor did Dr. Marcy ever make any statement of attraction towards Dr. Ballard.

Dr. Marcy was deeply mortified to learn that, ten years after their conversation, Dr. Ballard told U.C. Berkeley investigators that she perceived his gesture as sexual harassment. Dr. Marcy wants Dr. Ballard to know that his gesture was not intended as a sexual advance. He takes full responsibility for being insensitive and tone-deaf to the fact that his physical gesture could and did put Dr. Ballard in the untenable situation of not knowing what he intended.

Since their conversation in the car in 2005, Dr. Marcy has continued to support Dr. Ballard's professional work. Rather than in any way impeding her academic and professional progress, he has written numerous strong letters of recommendation on her behalf, including ones in support of her candidacy for a prestigious prize at U.C. Berkeley and her admission to graduate school at Harvard. Dr. Marcy and Dr. Ballard have co-authored eight professional research papers together over the last ten years. These papers are:

The Kepler-19 System: A Transiting 2.2 R? Planet and a Second Planet Detected via Transit Timing Variations

Read More