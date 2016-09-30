Seychelles: US sisters died of excess fluid in lungs

Story highlights Toxicology analysis is underway

(CNN) Two American sisters found unresponsive in their resort in the Seychelles died of excess fluid in their lungs, according to authorities in the island nation off Africa's east coast.

Autopsies performed Wednesday showed Robin Korkki, 42, of Chicago, and Anne Korkki, 37, of Denver, died from acute pulmonary edema, or fluid in the lungs, police told the Seychelles News Agency.

Cerebral edema, or excess fluid in the brain, also contributed to Anne Korkki's death, the news agency reported.

No explanation was offered for the fluid buildup in the women's lungs.

Experts are conducting a toxicology analysis in a forensic laboratory in neighboring Mauritius, according to the news agency.