2 American sisters found dead in resort in Seychelles

(CNN) Two American sisters were found dead without any signs of injuries while vacationing in Seychelles this month, local authorities said.

Resort management discovered Robin Korkki, 42, and her sister, Annie Korkki, 37, "unresponsive" in their villa on September 22, according to Seychelles police spokesman Jean Toussaint.

"Preliminary examination done by the police on their bodies did not show any signs of violence," Toussaint said.

Seychelles authorities are in contact with the US Embassy there, he said. He declined to provide further information, citing privacy and ongoing investigations.

Calls to the US Embassy in Seychelles went unanswered.