Dollar General facing $250K bill over 2 bottles of juice

(CNN) Two bottles of orange juice each worth just $1.69 could wind up costing retail giant Dollar General more than $250,000.

But had the store followed its own policy, it might have lived up to its slogan -- and saved both time and money.

Twice -- once in 2011 and again a year later -- former cashier Linda Atkins helped herself to a bottle of orange juice from a Maryville, Tennessee, store's cooler. Each time, she later paid for the juice. But she still got fired for consuming company products before paying -- an infraction the company calls "grazing." Atkins is diabetic and took the juice to stave off diabetic shock, a federal jury heard.

She had previously asked if she could keep her personal orange juice at the register. A supervisor refused her request, citing company policy banning food or drink at the register. No mention was made to her that, under Dollar General policy, a medical exception could be made, the court was told.

In 2014, the Equal Employment Opportunities Commission filed a lawsuit on Atkins's behalf. She later joined as a plaintiff. After a federal jury sided with Atkins, the court awarded her $27,565 in back pay and $250,000 in compensatory damages.

