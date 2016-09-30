'It was wild!' Fan drains pressure putt after taunting Ryder Cup pros

(CNN) It was a knee-knocking, pressure putt to rival any seen on the PGA Tour.

No, there wasn't a major championship on the line, nor a seven-figure payout. But when David Johnson stood over the dimpled white ball weighing less than two ounces, he knew his short game was being called upon to answer for his big mouth.

Just moments earlier, Johnson loitered behind the ropes during a Ryder Cup practice session on Thursday, taunting a few of the world's best golfers as they failed to solve putts of their own.

Johnson, a fan from North Dakota visiting Minnesota's Hazeltine National Golf Club, maintained that he could bury the shot that was baffling the likes of Rory McIlroy and Andy Sullivan. So reigning British Open champion Henrik Stenson called him on it, pulling him onto the green, and offering him the chance to try his own luck.

As he lined it up, dressed in blue jeans and sneakers, Europe's Justin Rose added to the anxiety, placing a $100 bill alongside the ball.

