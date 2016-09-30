Breaking News

'It was wild!' Fan drains pressure putt after taunting Ryder Cup pros

By Jason Kurtz, CNN

Updated 7:15 PM ET, Fri September 30, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Fan David Johnson reacts after being pulled from the crowd and making a putt on the sixth green during practice prior to the 2016 Ryder Cup.
Fan David Johnson reacts after being pulled from the crowd and making a putt on the sixth green during practice prior to the 2016 Ryder Cup.

    JUST WATCHED

    "Wild!" Heckling golfer sinks Ryder Cup practice putt

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

"Wild!" Heckling golfer sinks Ryder Cup practice putt 01:36

(CNN)It was a knee-knocking, pressure putt to rival any seen on the PGA Tour.

No, there wasn't a major championship on the line, nor a seven-figure payout. But when David Johnson stood over the dimpled white ball weighing less than two ounces, he knew his short game was being called upon to answer for his big mouth.
Just moments earlier, Johnson loitered behind the ropes during a Ryder Cup practice session on Thursday, taunting a few of the world's best golfers as they failed to solve putts of their own.
    Ryder Cup 2016: Fan heckles Rory McIlroy, sinks $100 putt
    Ryder Cup: Heckler sinks $100 putt
    Johnson, a fan from North Dakota visiting Minnesota's Hazeltine National Golf Club, maintained that he could bury the shot that was baffling the likes of Rory McIlroy and Andy Sullivan. So reigning British Open champion Henrik Stenson called him on it, pulling him onto the green, and offering him the chance to try his own luck.
    As he lined it up, dressed in blue jeans and sneakers, Europe's Justin Rose added to the anxiety, placing a $100 bill alongside the ball.
    Read More
    "I was told by Rory and Henrik that it was probably the worst read I could hit," Johnson told CNN's Poppy Harlow during Friday's appearance on "CNN Newsroom."
    Bad read not withstanding, Johnson stepped up and did what the world's best seemingly couldn't: drained the 12-footer.
    "It was wild," Johnson revealed to Harlow. "It was just a cool moment."
    Despite having been the subject of the amateur's taunting, the European pros were good sports throughout, mock falling to the ground as Johnson's putt dropped.
    After a round of high fives, and with the crowd still abuzz, Johnson sought out Rose, asking the 20-time tournament winner to autograph the freshly acquired C-note.
    The note "has been signed and stored away safely," said Johnson.
    Fan taunts pros, gets challenged
    ryder cup fan taunts european team sinks putt orig vstan aa_00000102

      JUST WATCHED

      Fan taunts pros, gets challenged

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Fan taunts pros, gets challenged 01:03
    And for the time being, it seems the guest's heckling days are on hiatus.
    "You know, I think I'm best just to enjoy some golf," Johnson smiled.