El Cajon police release video of fatal officer-involved shooting

A psychiatric emergency response team in El Cajon, California, was at another call but broke away and attempted to respond to the scene where police eventually faced off with Alfred Olango, Police Chief Jeff Davis told reporters. The PERT team didn't arrive until after the shooting, the chief said.

No decision has been made to file criminal charges against the El Cajon, California, officers involved in the fatal shooting of Alfred Olango. "Any criminal conduct being pursued will be some time much later," San Diego County District Attorney Bonnie Dumanis told reporters.

The cell phone video of the fatal police shooting of Alfred Olango was recorded by a person looking out the drive-through window of a fast-food restaurant, El Cajon, California, Police Chief Jeff Davis told reporters Friday.

Video released by El Cajon, California, police on Friday, shows officer Richard Gonsalves firing four shots at Alfred Olango, an unarmed man, who was pointing a vaping device at officers earlier this week. A woman can be heard screaming as the shots are fired.

El Cajon, California, police officer Josh McDaniel deployed his Taser while another officer fired his duty weapon at Alfred Olango, Police Chief Jeff Davis told reporters. McDaniel has been a police officer for 21 years, Davis said. Richard Gonsalves, a 21-year veteran of the force, was the officer who shot Olango.

Police in El Cajon, California, on Friday released cell phone video that shows the controversial fatal shooting of a man who pointed a vaping device at officers.

On Tuesday afternoon, El Cajon police responded to a 911 call reporting a man in his 30s was behaving "erratically" behind a restaurant.

Once they arrived, Alfred Olango kept his hands concealed in his pockets while pacing back and forth, police said.

The man "rapidly drew an object" and placed both hands on it "like you would be holding a firearm," police Chief Jeff Davis said.

One officer fired his gun at Olango, while a second officer discharged his Taser, police have said. Both are on three-day administrative leave.

The woman who called 911 claimed to be the man's sister and told the dispatcher he was mentally ill and unarmed, Davis said. Investigators have not been able to confirm whether the caller was Olango's sister, he said.

Olango's mother, Pamela Benge, said he was not mentally ill. He was mourning the loss of a friend, she said.

Earlier this week, police released a video still showing Olango facing off with two officers in a parking lot. He appears to be in stance as if ready to shoot, police said.

Officers were not wearing body cameras.

Olango's death set off demonstrations in the San Diego suburb. Protesters stopped cars and broke windows Thursday night, El Cajon police said. Protesters have called for the investigation into the shooting to be run by the US Department of Justice.

Businesses in downtown El Cajon were advised to close early Friday.

Olango came to the United States in 1991 as a refugee from Uganda.

Vape pens, or e-cigarettes, have been around for more than a decade but have boomed in popularity recently because of marketing to nicotine users looking for a safer alternative to smoking cigarettes. Also fueling the trend is the accessibility of oil concentrates. A vape pen creates an inhalable vapor with a small inner coil that slowly heats, creating a vapor that is inhaled.