Kansas City, Kansas (CNN) It was a celebratory day earlier this summer as officers in the Kansas City, Kansas, police department were being promoted to captain.

The room was overflowing, and Chief Terry Zeigler was overseeing the promotions. Capt. Robert Melton was down the hall managing the office.

An anonymous 911 call alerted police that a car was driving recklessly and someone in the car was shooting near a housing complex. Melton raced to the scene without hesitation.

Moments later, the chief received another call. There had been an officer-involved shooting.

"And the first thing you think is we shot somebody. And then they said Melton's been shot," Zeigler recalled.

