Federal judge hits Wisconsin for voter ID problems

Story highlights Judge unhappy with Wisconsin DMV officials giving inconsistent information to citizens seeking voter IDs

Washington (CNN) A federal judge in Wisconsin issued a stern order Friday directing state officials to immediately investigate allegations that DMV personnel in the state have provided incorrect information to people who have applied for voter IDs.

The order comes after the voting rights group Voteriders sent a volunteer to 10 different DMVs across the state to see what would happen to a voter without a birth certificate. According to the group, the volunteer got inconsistent information and at one point an official erroneously said that the legal situation is "kind of up in the air right now."

An audio recording of the conversation was first reported by The Nation

Judge James D. Peterson of the United States District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin said that if the allegations were true, "the state is not in compliance" with a pervious order he issued which required state officials to issue a credential that would serve as a Voting ID "to any person" who came to the DMV and enrolled in the ID petition process.

He ordered state officials to provide a report to the court by October 7 detailing the scope of the investigation and any corrective actions that needed to be taken.

Read More