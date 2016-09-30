Story highlights A Wall Street Journal editorial board member has thrown her support behind Clinton

The editorial calls out Trump's vacillating stance on issues such as immigration and abortion

(CNN) A Wall Street Journal columnist is joining the ranks of several other high-profile editorial voices Thursday placing their support behind Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton come November.

Dorothy Rabinowitz, a Wall Street Journal editorial board member -- representing a traditionally more conservative publication -- highlighted in a column Republican nominee Donald Trump's tendency to adopt rhetoric targeting minority groups and reviving decades-old feuds, such as a rift with Rosie O'Donnell, as a part of his "visceral drive to inflict payback."

Clinton's faults, including the FBI's investigation into her use of a private email server, Rabinowitz said, were not without cause for concern, yet "pale next to the occasion for cringing that would come with a Trump presidency."

Calling out Trump's vacillating stance on issues such as immigration and abortion, Rabinowitz, placing him as a foil for his opponent, extolled Clinton as "experienced, forward-looking, indomitably determined and eminently sane."