US tells Americans at Oktoberfest: Don't become a 'beer corpse'

Story highlights The US Consulate General in Munich released a travel guide for American citizens making the trek out to Munich for Oktoberfest

Some of the handout tips are practical but others are odd, even edging on comical

(CNN) The US Consulate in Munich has issued a survival guide for Americans hitting Oktoberfest -- have a blast but don't turn into a "beer corpse."

And whatever you do, don't smash a fellow reveler in the head with your beer stein.

"Hitting someone with a beer mug is an 'assault with a deadly weapon' and usually results in prison time," says a guide to a safe and fun Oktoberfest from the American consulate in Munich.

Back to the "beer corpses" -- that's a translation from the German word "Bierleichen" and, the US advises, thieves and pickpockets are "always on the lookout" for those who have had a bit too much to drink and are vulnerable. With that in mind, the tips also caution against sleeping in a park if you can't make it all the way home.

The way to prevent yourself from falling easy prey, the consulate says, is to remember that German beer is much stronger than American brews, especially when served in a traditional liter glass (which, the guide reminds Americans, shouldn't be stolen from festival premises). That's the same alcohol content as four 12-ounce American beers.

