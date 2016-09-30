Story highlights The group urges voters to back Hillary Clinton, not a third-party candidate

"If, as some say, the government is broken, a protest vote will not fix it," the group says

Washington (CNN) The cast and crew of "Star Trek" want to send Hillary Clinton where no woman has gone before — the presidency.

Members of former and current Star Trek series and films have joined together to prevent Donald Trump from becoming president of the United States, the team said in a Facebook page entitled "Trek Against Trump."

"Never has there been a presidential candidate who stands in such complete opposition to the ideals of the Star Trek universe as Donald Trump," the post reads.

Notable names on the list opposing Trump's presidency include: JJ Abrams, George Takei, Chris Pine, Zoe Saldana, Zachary Quinto, Wil Wheaton and others.

Not only do the Trekkers oppose Trump but they want to ensure Clinton secures her place in the White House.

