Washington (CNN)The cast and crew of "Star Trek" want to send Hillary Clinton where no woman has gone before — the presidency.
Members of former and current Star Trek series and films have joined together to prevent Donald Trump from becoming president of the United States, the team said in a Facebook page entitled "Trek Against Trump."
"Never has there been a presidential candidate who stands in such complete opposition to the ideals of the Star Trek universe as Donald Trump," the post reads.
Notable names on the list opposing Trump's presidency include: JJ Abrams, George Takei, Chris Pine, Zoe Saldana, Zachary Quinto, Wil Wheaton and others.
Not only do the Trekkers oppose Trump but they want to ensure Clinton secures her place in the White House.
Voting for a third party candidate such as Libertarian Gary Johnson or Green Party nominee Jill Stein, they say, would be "both illogical and inaccurate."
"If, as some say, the government is broken, a protest vote will not fix it," the group says.
"Either Secretary Clinton or Mr. Trump will occupy the White House," the post reads. "One is an amateur with a contemptuous ignorance of national laws and international realities, while the other has devoted her life to public service, and has deep and valuable experience with the proven ability to work with Congress to pass desperately needed legislation."