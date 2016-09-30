As polls tighten, Beltway Republicans line up for jobs in a Trump administration

Story highlights Behind the scenes, the effort to build a potential Trump administration is growing

Longtime conservative policy experts in Washington have signed on

Washington (CNN) Donald Trump has had a tumultuous relationship with Republicans in Washington -- but all signs point to him having plenty of takers if he gets to staff an administration.

As the polls have tightened in the race, many Republicans who had all but written off Trump's campaign have taken notice.

Ted Cruz, after not backing Trump at the GOP convention, endorsed the nominee last week. And while a number of prominent officials from both Bush administrations have spoken out against Trump, a coalition of Bush alumni announced their support for Trump this week.

Trump's transition chairman, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, told lobbyists in Washington earlier this month that while it was slow going in late July and early August when Hillary Clinton had a commanding lead in the polls, as the gap closed there was a sharp increase in interest and returned phone calls.

Former New Hampshire Gov. John Sununu, who formally endorsed Trump on Tuesday, said the interest in a potential Trump White House is already picking up.

Read More