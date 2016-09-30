Story highlights Campaign officials say GOP Vice Presidential candidate Mike Pence has been preparing for Tuesday's debate

The Indiana governor has been studying "binders" of material on plane rides and has had lengthy debate prep sessions

(CNN) Donald Trump and Mike Pence are a study in contrasts when it comes to their debate preparation.

As the vice presidential candidates prepare to take the stage for a televised debate this Tuesday, a campaign official said GOP vice presidential candidate Mike Pence has been preparing for Tuesday's debate since the day the Indiana governor received the call to join the Republican ticket in July.

Pence's debate preparations contrast sharply with the much looser sessions used by Trump in the weeks running up to his first face-off with Hillary Clinton. Trump never practiced against a stand-in for Clinton.

The Indiana governor has been studying "binders" of material on plane rides and has had lengthy debate prep sessions with Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, standing in for Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Kaine, the Trump campaign official said.

"He's glad he doesn't have to debate Scott Walker," the official added.

