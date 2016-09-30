Watch Obama wait impatiently for Bill Clinton on Air Force One

Story highlights Obama can be seen waving Clinton to the plane, yelling, "Bill, let's go!"

Washington (CNN) President Barack Obama was seen impatiently waiting for former President Bill Clinton on Air Force One after a six-hour trip to attend the funeral of former Israeli President Shimon Peres.

Obama, standing at the foot of a staircase rolled up to the entrance of his plane, can be seen waving Clinton to the plane, yelling, "Bill, let's go!" while rolling up his sleeves.

"Bill! Let's go!" Obama hollered again as Clinton dallied at the bottom.

"Bill! Let's go. Let's go home," he said later after he walked on the plane's mobile stairs.

Clinton was delayed after greeting people seeing the US delegation off.