Watch Obama wait impatiently for Bill Clinton on Air Force One

By Kevin Liptak and Daniella Diaz, CNN

Updated 10:27 PM ET, Fri September 30, 2016

Story highlights

  • Obama can be seen waving Clinton to the plane, yelling, "Bill, let's go!"
  • They attended the funeral of former Israeli President Shimon Peres

(CNN)We've all experienced the feeling of sitting on the plane, waiting to go home, only to learn there's one straggler whose keeping us from taking off.

You'd think that wouldn't happen to current presidents, but it can, especially when a famously tardy former president is involved.
    President Barack Obama was seen impatiently waiting for former President Bill Clinton -- not one to be on time -- on Air Force One at Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv after attending the funeral of former Israeli President Shimon Peres.
    Guards carry the coffin of former Israeli President Shimon Peres to Mount Herzl, Israel&#39;s national cemetery, on Friday, September 30. Peres, who shared a Nobel Prize for forging a peace deal between Israelis and Palestinians, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/09/27/middleeast/shimon-peres-obit/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;died Wednesday&lt;/a&gt; at the age of 93.
    Family members walk behind Peres&#39; coffin at the start of his funeral procession on September 30.
    The flag-draped coffin arrives at Mount Herzl, where several eulogies were given by politicians and family.
    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at Peres&#39; funeral. He said that Peres had &quot;lived a life of purpose. ... He was a great man of Israel, he was a great man of the world.&quot;
    Israeli President Reuven Rivlin touches Peres&#39; coffin. In his tribute, Rivlin said that Peres was &quot;the man of whom we thought time could never stop.&quot;
    Former U.S. President Bill Clinton spoke of his great friendship with Peres: &quot;He started off life as Israel&#39;s brightest student, became its best teacher, and ended up its biggest dreamer.&quot;
    Clinton touches Peres&#39; coffin. Clinton spoke fondly of Peres, adding in his eulogy: &quot;He knew exactly what he was doing in being overly optimistic. ... He never gave up on anybody, I mean anybody.&quot;
    US President Barack Obama stands alongside Netanyahu as both men pay their respects.
    Obama also gave a eulogy. He commented on Peres&#39; desire for peace. &quot;Out of the hardships of the diaspora, he found room in his heart for others who suffered,&quot; Obama said.
    Obama touches Peres&#39; coffin after speaking at the funeral.
    Israeli soldiers hold wreaths before making their way to the graveside.&lt;br /&gt;
    Prince Charles represents the British monarchy at the ceremony.
    British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson attends the funeral. Former British Prime Ministers Tony Blair and David Cameron were also in attendance.
    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in Jerusalem to offer his respects.
    The funeral included world leaders and dignitaries from 70 countries.
    Members of the Knesset Guard salute around the grave.
    Mourners gather beside the grave.
    A portrait of Peres is displayed at the Knesset plaza in Jerusalem, where his body laid in state on Thursday, September 29.
    Obama, standing just inside the doorway of the plane with his tie loosened, can be seen waving Clinton to get on the jet, yelling, "Bill, let's go!" while rolling up his sleeves.
    Someone on the flight crew says something to Obama and he smiles and shakes his head.
    "Bill! Let's go!" Obama hollers again as Clinton dallies at the bottom of the stairs and other people board.
    "Bill! Let's go. Let's go home," Obama says after he walks on the plane's mobile stairs.
    Finally, Clinton, delayed after greeting people seeing the US delegation off, strides up the steps and the two presidents go arm-in-arm into Air Force One.

    CNN's Steve Almasy contributed to this report.