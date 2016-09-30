Watch Obama wait impatiently for Bill Clinton on Air Force One

Story highlights Obama can be seen waving Clinton to the plane, yelling, "Bill, let's go!"

They attended the funeral of former Israeli President Shimon Peres

(CNN) We've all experienced the feeling of sitting on the plane, waiting to go home, only to learn there's one straggler whose keeping us from taking off.

You'd think that wouldn't happen to current presidents, but it can, especially when a famously tardy former president is involved.

President Barack Obama was seen impatiently waiting for former President Bill Clinton -- not one to be on time -- on Air Force One at Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv after attending the funeral of former Israeli President Shimon Peres.

Obama, standing just inside the doorway of the plane with his tie loosened, can be seen waving Clinton to get on the jet, yelling, "Bill, let's go!" while rolling up his sleeves.

Someone on the flight crew says something to Obama and he smiles and shakes his head.

