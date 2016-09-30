Rubio, Heck assist with car crash in West Virginia

Story highlights Heck is a combat surgeon

The accident happened in West Virginia

Washington (CNN) Sen. Marco Rubio and Rep. Joe Heck, two Republicans in two key Senate races, pulled over Thursday night traveling back from an event to help with the aftermath of a multi-car crash.

Rubio, of Florida, and Heck, who represents Nevada's 3rd congressional district and is a combat surgeon, were driving to their hotel in Wheeling, West Virginia, when they witnessed a semi-truck headed westbound when he lost control, went across the median and hit three cars, according to WTRF

The two helped the victims until first responders arrived and provided information to authorities, according to Rubio's campaign office. One of the victims, identified by WTRF as a 62-year-old man, died as a result of his injuries.

"Jeanette and I send our prayers and condolences to the family of the individual who tragically lost their life in Thursday night's accident in West Virginia," Rubio said in a statement. "I want to thank all of the first responders who arrived quickly and did their jobs with swift professionalism. Please join me in praying for all those affected."

"Lisa and I want to join the Rubios in offering prayers and condolences to those grieving and wish a speedy recovery to the injured," Heck said in a statement. "As always, we have great respect for the first responders who handle such cases every day."