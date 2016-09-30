(CNN) Howard Dean said Friday he regrets suggesting -- with no evidence -- that Donald Trump is a cocaine user.

Dean, a former Democratic presidential candidate and a medical doctor, did not apologize to Trump, but for "using innuendo" that contributed to the toxic tone of this year's campaign.

"I apologize for using innuendo," Dean said on MSNBC, where he's a contributor. "I don't think it's a good thing to do. I don't think it's the right thing to do."

Trump has said he uses neither alcohol nor drugs. His children recently told CNN that when they were growing up, their father told them every morning to avoid alcohol and drugs.

Dean made the apology for innuendo after coming under fire, including from fellow Democrats, for his initial social media post during Monday night's debate and later defense of the claim. He faced that pressure in a Friday morning interview on MSNBC by an anchor who shamed Dean by saying he was behaving "like Donald is."

