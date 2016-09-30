Kaine has been Clinton's face on the fundraising circuit

Story highlights
- Tim Kaine has done the bulk of fundraising events for the Democratic ticket
- That's taken some of hte pressure off of party nominee Hillary Clinton
(CNN)Hillary Clinton may be the top earner of the Democratic campaign, but Tim Kaine lately has been the workhorse.
After spending almost the entire month of August fundraising, Clinton has largely pulled back from the fundraising trail and ceded that role to Kaine, her running mate.
The Virginia senator has headlined 42 fundraisers in September. The events, based on average ticket prices and attendance figures, have raised around $24 million. They all benefited the Clinton campaign's joint fundraising agreement with the Democratic National Committee and state parties.
By comparison, the 14 fundraisers Clinton headlined in September raised around $22 million.
Clinton remains the bigger draw, bringing in far more money than Kaine per fundraiser, but the VP nominee has spent most of his time in September fundraising.
Kaine has visited 18 states on the fundraising trial and held a fundraiser 19 out of the 30 days in September.
Despite Kaine's focus on fundraising, Clinton will continue to spend considerable time on the fundraising circuit in the coming weeks.
The Democratic nominee, less than a month before Election Day, will be rolling through California for a series of fundraisers, including a large event in San Francisco on October 13.
She will also headline fundraisers in New York and Washington, DC, next week.
Clinton's fundraising has largely been done through in-person fundraisers. To date, Clinton has headlined well over 330 fundraisers. Kaine has headlined 75 in two months.