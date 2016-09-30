Kaine has been Clinton's face on the fundraising circuit

Story highlights Tim Kaine has done the bulk of fundraising events for the Democratic ticket

That's taken some of hte pressure off of party nominee Hillary Clinton

(CNN) Hillary Clinton may be the top earner of the Democratic campaign, but Tim Kaine lately has been the workhorse.

After spending almost the entire month of August fundraising, Clinton has largely pulled back from the fundraising trail and ceded that role to Kaine, her running mate.

The Virginia senator has headlined 42 fundraisers in September. The events, based on average ticket prices and attendance figures, have raised around $24 million. They all benefited the Clinton campaign's joint fundraising agreement with the Democratic National Committee and state parties.

By comparison, the 14 fundraisers Clinton headlined in September raised around $22 million.

Clinton remains the bigger draw, bringing in far more money than Kaine per fundraiser, but the VP nominee has spent most of his time in September fundraising.

