Clinton campaign downplays remarks on nuclear policy

(CNN) Hillary Clinton's campaign is downplaying hacked audio in which she expressed doubt about whether the United States should go ahead with a $1 trillion plan to modernize its nuclear forces.

The audio -- obtained by the Free Beacon, which said it came from a hacked campaign staff member -- was later reported by The New York Times . The remarks were made at a fundraiser in February.

"The last thing we need," she told the audience, "are sophisticated cruise missiles that are nuclear-armed."

The remarks put her at odds with the Obama administration, which has requested large increases in nuclear weapons programs at the Defense and Energy Departments, according to the Arms Control Association , a nonpartisan group that monitors arms control policies. Three independent estimates put the expected total cost of modernizing the US nuclear forces over the next 30 years at as much as $1 trillion, the association said.

Aides are pointing to recent comments where Clinton has publicly said that she is for re-evaluating nuclear modernization and say that Clinton is in favor of conducting a review of the nation's nuclear forces to determine the best way forward.

