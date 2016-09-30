Story highlights The speech in Florida was the fifth in Hillary Clinton's "Stronger Together" series

Clinton also said she would triple the size of AmeriCorps and establish a natural disaster reserve corps

Fort Pierce, Florida (CNN) Hillary Clinton looked to separate Donald Trump from recent Republican presidents on Friday, laying out a plan to encourage national service while arguing that Trump would never address the subject.

The rollout of Clinton's plan -- which includes tripling the size of AmeriCorps and founding a reserve corps of 5 million people to respond to natural disasters -- was meant to be a moment for Clinton to talk more about her policies and values than about her boisterous opponent. But as has been the case throughout 2016, Clinton's speech was a both a direct and implicit rebuke of Trump.

"I doubt you'll hear anything about this from my opponent," Clinton said here. "And I think that's a shame, because national service has always been a bipartisan goal."

Clinton then went on to highlight what past Republican presidents have done on service -- including Richard Nixon, George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush. Nixon signed the Domestic Volunteer Service Act and H.W. Bush created the White House Office of National Service.

"This is something we should all be able to get behind," Clinton said, implying that Trump was not. "And when you listen to what is being said in this campaign, it can be discouraging, right? It can seem hard to find any common ground. It's even more important that we come together whenever and wherever we can."

