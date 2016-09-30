Clinton improves edge over Trump in new national poll

Story highlights In a four-way matchup with third-party candidates, Clinton has 43% support and Trump has 40%

Trump's performance at Monday night's debate was widely panned

Washington (CNN) A new national poll taken after Monday's presidential debate shows Hillary Clinton improving her standing over Donald Trump.

The Fox News survey released Friday shows Clinton with 43% support of likely voters compared to Trump's 40%, with Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson receiving 8% support and Green Party candidate Jill Stein getting 4% support.

Clinton's 3-point edge is right on the poll's 3-point margin of error.

The poll shows a slight improvement for Clinton from a Fox survey done earlier this month, when she and Trump were just about even, 41% for Clinton and 40% for Trump.

In a two-way matchup, Friday's poll has even more good news for Clinton: she leads Trump 49% to 44%.

Read More