Clinton improves edge over Trump in new national poll

Story highlights
- In a four-way matchup with third-party candidates, Clinton has 43% support and Trump has 40%
- Trump's performance at Monday night's debate was widely panned
Washington (CNN)A new national poll taken after Monday's presidential debate shows Hillary Clinton improving her standing over Donald Trump.
The Fox News survey released Friday shows Clinton with 43% support of likely voters compared to Trump's 40%, with Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson receiving 8% support and Green Party candidate Jill Stein getting 4% support.
Clinton's 3-point edge is right on the poll's 3-point margin of error.
The poll shows a slight improvement for Clinton from a Fox survey done earlier this month, when she and Trump were just about even, 41% for Clinton and 40% for Trump.
In a two-way matchup, Friday's poll has even more good news for Clinton: she leads Trump 49% to 44%.
Trump's performance at Monday night's debate was widely panned, and a CNN/ORC poll taken immediately after the event found 62% of voters who turned in to watch said Clinton bettered Trump, whom only 27% said had the better night.
In the Fox poll, 28% of likely voters found the economy/jobs/unemployment to be the most important issue facing the country. National security/Terrorism/ISIS came in second with 17% and race relations/racial issues/police came in third with 8% support.
Additionally, the poll found that 35% of likely voters surveyed found Clinton to be honest and trustworthy, while 61% did not. And for Trump, 31% found him to be honest and trustworthy, while 62% of likely voters did not.
The poll was conducted September 27-29 among 911 likely voters. Its margin of sampling error is plus or minus 3 percentage points.