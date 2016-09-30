US calls Philippines President's Hitler comments 'troubling'

Story highlights US officials have strong stressed US-Philippines defense ties will continue

Duterte himself has cast doubt on the future of that collaboration

Washington (CNN) The US rebuked the Philippines President for likening himself to Adolf Hitler but stressed Friday that the strong relationship between the two countries would not be affected by the controversial leader's rhetoric.

"I'd be happy to slaughter them. At least if Germany had Hitler, the Philippines would have (me)," Duterte said Friday while speaking in his hometown of Davao City. "You know my victims, I would like (them) to be all criminals, to finish the problem of my country and save the next generation from perdition."

Asked about Duterte's comments Friday, State Department spokesman Mark Toner said, "We find them troubling."

Toner went on to say that the US-Philippines relationship was based on "our shared belief in human rights and human dignity, and within that context, President Duterte's comments are a significant departure from that tradition."

Read More